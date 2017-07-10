WXIA
WATCH: Corpse Flower blooming at Missouri Botanical Garden

If you smell something a bit funky in South City -- here's the reason behind it. 'Octavia' the corpse flower is blooming at the Missouri Botanical Garden!

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:55 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

ST. LOUIS - “Octavia” the Titan Arum is in bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden!

The rare plant is commonly known as a Corpse Flower because of the intense, foul odor it emits during peak bloom. The stench helps the Corpse Flower attract pollinators like flies, and only lasts for about 24 - 48 hours.

LIVE STREAM: Corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden

Octavia is the eighth corpse flower to bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden in five years. The bloom period last between 24 – 48 hours, so act fast if you want to experience the unique smell first hand!

Evening viewing: July 9, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (last entry at 12:30 a.m.) Free admission

Daytime viewing: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily | Regular Garden admission applies
 

