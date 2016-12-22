Watch Jeopardy's touching tribute to contestant who died after winning streak

Cindy Stowell (Photo: Jeopardy)

Game show Jeopardy! paid tribute to a contestant who passed away from cancer before her winning streak aired.

Cindy Stowell was battling Stage 4 colon cancer when she taped her appearance on the game show back in August and September. Other contestants didn't know of her battle.

Stowell's goal was to donate her prize money to cancer-related organizations, according to Jeopardy! producers. She won $103,801 during her six-day winning streak on the trivia show.

On December 5 -- eight days before her first episode aired --Stowell lost her fight with the disease.

After her final appearance aired, host Alex Trebek informed viewers of Stowell's death.

The show also released a video of Stowell talking about her experience.

"I think it's important to set goals for yourself, no matter how much time you have left, and I think that being able to come on Jeopardy and say to yourself, 'I want to do good. I want to do something that will leave the world a better place' -- to have that goal in mind really made me feel like it was something to strive for, it was something to help me keep going," she said.

While she was in the hospital, Jeopardy! sent Stowell advance copies of three episodes so that she and her family could watch her realize her lifelong dream of appearing on the show. She also received her prize money before she passed away.

“Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission and she made the most of it,” said Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman

Stowell was a certified brainiac who held a doctorate in chemical engineering.

The family hopes her admirers will consider making a donation to the Cancer Research Institute.