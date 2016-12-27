WATCH LIVE: Eaglets expected to hatch soon!

If you've been on hatch watch, like we have, the wait could soon be over. According to an expert we spoke with on Tuesday, the eaglets could make their debut soon!

The births of southwest Florida’s most beloved pair of bald eagles was expected between now and New Year’s Day and can be seen live on the stream below.

Russ Ochs, with the Audubon Society and McGough Nature Park in Largo, says the first egg should hatch soon.

“Within the next day or two, they’re all going to hatch,” he said. “Usually, the eggs are laid one day apart and they will likely hatch one day apart.”

Once the eggs hatch, Ochs says the male and female will take turns going out to hunt, while the other protects the eaglets.

Ochs says the eaglets will eat anything that crawls, including squirrels, small rabbits, rats, moles or mice. He says they will stay in the nest with their parents until they're fully grown and can fly, at about three months.

Two eggs were laid Nov. 22 and 25 and are closing in on the 35-day incubation period. And while incubation was delayed on the first egg, causing speculation on its vitality, only time will tell if both eggs will successfully hatch.

The eagle parents, Harriet and M15, have taken turns incubating their young by maintaining the necessary 105-degree temperature the embryos need for proper development. The eagles will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the inside the surface of the egg to break out.

During the last two to three days before hatching, the parents can hear and feel activity inside the egg and will watch the egg closely. Once the hatchling has begun to breathe, it might will make soft calls that the adults can hear.

Since its inception in September 2012, the Eagle Cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.

