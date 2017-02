In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket makes a successful launch with the SES-9 communications satellite on March 4, 2016 in Cape Canaveral. Photo by NASA via Getty Images (Photo: NASA, 2016 NASA)

An historic launch is set for Saturday morning at Cape Canaveral in Florida, as SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule filled with NASA cargo from the historic Apollo-era launch pad this morning.

The launch is scheduled for 10:01 am this morning. You can watch it live here.

