SpaceX Falcon 9 launches. Tim Shortt, Floriday Today.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon9 rocket from an historic, Cape Canveral Apollo launch pad on Sunday morning.

The launch is the company's first from pad 39A.

The Falcon9 rocket launch was scrubbed seconds before liftoff on Saturday morning.

The rocket is carrying more than 5,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.

