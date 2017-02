Stunning video captures the eruption of Mount Etna, a volcano on Italy's island of Sicily. (Photo: Still from NBC video) (Photo: NBC)

SICILY, Italy -- Mount Etna is putting on quite a show as it erupts on the Italian island of Sicily.

Orange fountains of lava spewed into the night sky when the volcano's latest eruptions began Monday evening.

According to NBC News, the eruption is not said to be dangerous, and the nearby airport of Catania is still open and fully operational.

Eruptions from Etna can last days and sometimes even weeks.

