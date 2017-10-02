WXIA
Watch Live: NBC News coverage of Las Vegas shooting

WXIA 10:46 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

NBC News reports the latest details on a deadly shooting in Las Vegas:

Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

How to check people in Vegas with Facebook 'safety check'

Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400 others injured

Who is Stephen Paddock? Police say he killed 50 in Las Vegas shooting rampage

Atlanta officials, law enforcement share message of support in wake of Las Vegas shooting

WATCH | Jason Aldean on stage in Las Vegas when deadly shooting began

