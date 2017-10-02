Close Watch Live: NBC News coverage of Las Vegas shooting WXIA Breaking News 2 WXIA 10:46 AM. EDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NBC News reports the latest details on a deadly shooting in Las Vegas: © 2017 WXIA-TV WXIA Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas WXIA How to check people in Vegas with Facebook 'safety check' WXIA Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400 others injured WXIA Who is Stephen Paddock? Police say he killed 50 in Las Vegas shooting rampage WXIA Atlanta officials, law enforcement share message of support in wake of Las Vegas shooting WXIA WATCH | Jason Aldean on stage in Las Vegas when deadly shooting began CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder Nick Gordon in Florida jail VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law The latest on the church bus crash Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash More Stories Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400… Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m. Who is Stephen Paddock? Police say he killed 50 in… Oct. 2, 2017, 9:54 a.m. 2 off-duty officers killed, 2 on-duty officers… Oct. 2, 2017, 5:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs