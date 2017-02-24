Close Watch live: President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC WXIA Breaking News Michael King , WXIA 10:31 AM. EST February 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST President Donald Trump will take the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday. You can watch his speech from the conference live in the player above. (© 2017 WXIA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WXIA Breaking News Warrant reveals possible motive in death of Tara Grinstead VIDEO: Tara Grinstead accused killer makes first appearance Video shows moments before rapper Bankroll Fresh's death RAW VIDEO: Bankroll Fresh shooting April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch Cast of "This Is Us" asks for your forgiveness Local football coach says he was fired over social media post Newlyweds journey cut short Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf More Stories Investigator: A look inside the Georgia beauty queen… Feb 24, 2017, 6:28 a.m. Heroic employee wrongly accused of the crime he helped stop Feb 23, 2017, 6:49 p.m. Moving forward: What paralysis took away,… Feb 23, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
