Watch live: Trump addresses police chiefs from major cities

President Donald Trump will speak before a coalition of top police officials representing the largest agencies in the country Wednesday morning at the Major Cities Chiefs Association winter conference.

The address comes as police across the country are sharply divided over President Trump's plan to crack down on sanctuary cities that shield illegal immigrants from deportation. After Trump announced the order in late January, the association released a joint statement with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to express "strong reservations" with part of the order which threatens to withhold federal money from cities that do not comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

