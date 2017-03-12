WATCH: Part of retired Georgia power plant demolished

(Photo: WSAV-TV)

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. -- Portions of a retired power plant came to a thunderous end in a planned demolition in southeast Georgia, Sunday.

WSAV reports that four boil systems at teh retired Plant Craft in Port Wentworth were demolished with 175 pounds of explosives.

The plant was retired by Georgia Power in 2015 following an approval by the Georgia Public Service Commission.

The property will be donated to the Georgia Port Authority by way of a 2016 agreement.

