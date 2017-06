PHOTO: Ocala Fire Rescue

Ocala Fire Rescue said they were on the scene of a sinkhole with a gas leak on SW College Road on Saturday.

Their units were also working reports of vehicles flooded in the Shady Oaks Plaza. They said roads were closed on State Road 200, but they soon reopened.

Firefighters secured the gas line and no injuries were reported.

