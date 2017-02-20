ATLANTA --- A government watchdog is urging Atlanta City Council members to come forward with information on the ongoing federal bribery investigation.

Two contractors have pleaded guilty in connection to a city bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors allege that Elvin Mitchell and Charles Richards paid someone more than $1 to win city contracts. Authorities have not released who received the bribery money.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has released more than 1.4 million pages of documents related to the case.

Much of the focus of the investigation appears to be focused on Mitzi Bickers, the former head of the Department of Human Services.

Georgia Ethics Watchdog President William Perry said that not only is there known corruption at Atlanta City Hall, there are threats and intimidation dating back to when Bickers ran the Human Relations Department in 2010.

“I've heard the stories for years and people in this building are fearful, they fear for their jobs they fear for their lives,” Perry said at an Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday.

Bickers appears to be a target in the federal bribery investigation, though she hasn't been charged with a crime.

A former employees of Bickers was arrested in 2015 for throwing a brick and some dead rats at the home at the home of Mitchell. Written on the brick were the words "shut up".

At the time, Mitchell was cooperating with the FBI. He has since pleaded guilty to bribery-related charges. Last week, a second contractor, Charles Richards, also pleaded guilty to charges connected to the bribery scandal.

Perry says it's those type of acts that may be keeping those who know where the City Hall corruption is from coming forward.

“I think it is much more widespread than just one or two construction companies,” Perry said.

Anyone with information on the scandal is asked to contact the FBI. They’ve been on the case for more than 18 months.

