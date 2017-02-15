Water wars: Is metro Atlanta using too much water?

Lake Lanier

ATLANTA -- Is metro Atlanta using more than its fair share of water from Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River?

That's the question at the center of a tri-state water battle that has gone on for nearly three decades. How does this battle impact you?

The state of Florida has sued Georgia arguing metro-Atlanta and farmers in southwest Georgia are hoarding water. The suit asked for the water limits to be capped at levels used 25 years ago, when there were nearly half as many people living in the metro area. Tuesday, the special master overseeing that lawsuit, ruled in favor of Georgia.

"It's a very big deal, and it's a decision that we've been waiting for for some time," said Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

Georgia officials argue those caps would cost the state $2.5 billion. For instance, there are currently about 5.4 million people who live in metro-Atlanta. Back in 1992 there were only 3 million.

More than 70 percent of the drinking water used in metro-Atlanta comes from the Chattahoochee and Lake Lanier.

"And in metro-Atlanta that could have meant a reduction in the amount of water that we pull out of the Chattahoochee and Lake Lanier for drinking water and other uses," Ulseth said.

The special master overseeing the case said Florida didn't show enough evidence that Georgia is hurting Florida.

Despite the victory, Ulseth said a little neighborly compassion could go a long way in limiting the impact of the water wars.

"The way that we use water affects all of our neighbors downstream. So we need to do everything that we can to use our water as efficiently as we can to send as much of it as we can to our downstream neighbors," said Ulseth.

Alabama was not part of this lawsuit, but it has been involved in the water wars from the beginning. Ultimately, the Supreme Court will decide the case.

