'We are confident': Miss Canada preaches body positivity with Ashley Graham

Miss France may have won Sunday's night's Miss Universe pageant, but Miss Canada
Graham, who served as the pageant's backstage host, interviewed Miss Canada backstage after the swimsuit portion, a part of the competition where social media trolls have been critical of Bearchell.
"To the haters I say, we are confident with who we are, because we're women...we're confident with ourselves and love ourselves and that's what's important," Bearchell said.
"What do you do when you look in the mirror...do you have words of affirmation, to get yourself psyched up?" Graham asked Bearchell. "Because not everyone is as comfortable in their skin as maybe the two of us are."
"Focus on what you love about yourself, because in our society, we're taught to look (a certain way)," she replied. "Focus on the things that make you confident."
Before the competition started, Graham praised Bearchell on the red carpet, exclaiming how rare it is to see a size-six contestant on the
In a series of recent Instagram posts, Bearchell, a 23-year-old lawyer in training from
"To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough," she wrote. "No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more."
"My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror. There were days I would eat a protein bar, workout for hours and struggle to fall asleep because I as so hungry. My body is not naturally lean and that's okay. I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me."
I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. 🙋🏻As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG
"It takes discipline to have the body of a Miss Universe." It also takes discipline to be accepted into Law School. It takes discipline to run a marathon. It takes discipline to be true to ourselves in a world that is constantly trying to shape us into something we are not. People have asked me if I changed my body to prove a point. No. Our lives are fluid, dynamic and ever-changing. So are our bodies. To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough. No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more. My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror. There were days I would eat a protein bar, workout for hours and struggle to fall asleep because I as so hungry. My body is not naturally lean and that's okay. I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me. This is who I am right now and I'm okay with it, so you should be too. My fellow ladies, remember that true beauty, and validation start from within. 💛 #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse
