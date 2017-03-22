'We need her home': Grieving family begs for grandmother to be released from jail

Valeria Leiva's mother cries.

“She was a sweet girl,” she said. “She’s just a baby and it was an accident.”

A gift bag in the mother’s hand is still filled with party favors for her daughter’s second birthday, which was just eight days away.

“We had everything for the party,” she said.

But party planning has turned into funeral arrangements as the family also tries to find a way to bail the toddler's grandmother out of jail.

“My wife, she is in a really, really bad situation right now,” said Alfredo Ortiz, the toddler’s stepfather. “It’s like two things happen real bad to her, so we really need help.”

Story continues below the photos:

According to the family, Valeria's mother and grandmother took the toddler and two other children to the park.

“They were happy, they came back from the park,” she said. “Happy playing and they come back and she took the two babies inside the house, but she had three babies.”

The family says the grandmother, Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara, thought Valeria walked behind them inside the house.

The 44-year-old got back in her car to leave.

“She didn’t know the baby was outside behind her, so when she felt it, the baby [had] already died,” Ortiz said.

Police say Ordonez-Guevara initially denied being involved in the incident. But after a second interview, they found out that she not only backed into the child, but carried her inside the house, got back in the car and drove it to her driveway in the same neighborhood. She left the vehicle there before going back to the scene.

She was just scared, Ordonez-Guevara’s family said.

“We need her at home with the grandchildren and her daughter," Ordonez-Guevara’s daughter said. “It was an accident. She [doesn’t] have to be in the jail right now.”

Ordonez-Guevara was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and no license. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

