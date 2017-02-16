Airport agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

STERLING, Va. -- Drugs and illegal items may be the primary focus of seizures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, but a find in late January took a turn for the bizarre.

Agents confirmed that two women arrived from Mongolia on Jan. 29 with 13 pounds of horse genitals apparently for medicinal purposes. The find was just one part of more than 42 pounds of meat agents found - much of it packed in juice boxes.

Agents also recovered yak milk and other forms of meat. Under federal law, travelers are prohibited from entering the U.S. with horse meat if it is not accompanied with "an official government horsemeat certification from the country or government it originates" due to fears of potential disease.

“Customs and Border Protection takes no pleasure in seizing and destroying travelers’ food products,” said Wayne Biondi, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Washington Dulles. “We’re in the business of protecting America’s agriculture industries, like the livestock industry, from the potential introduction of animal diseases posed by these unpermitted food products.”

All the food products were incinerated but the two travelers were released to continue their travels.

