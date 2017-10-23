Boo! Taco Bell's scariest product yet is the Kit Kat Chocoladilla

Taco Bell's latest test product is a candy bar melted into a tortilla (Photo: Taco Bell)

Just in time for Halloween, Taco Bell is testing a new dessert product that some might find downright scary.

The chain, part of Yum Brands, has come up with a confection called the "Kit Kat Chocoladilla" at select locations in Wisconsin, spokeswoman Emily Erskine said. It's basically melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces folded in a flour tortilla, which is then grilled. It sells for $1.

The cringe-worthy concoction was also tested last year in the United Kingdom.

No word yet on how the Kit Kat Chocoladilla is being received by diners, or whether it might spread to other locations around the U.S. But with the Internet humming about the new product, Taco Bell officials sound encouraged.

"You can see the attention is speaking for itself," Erskine said.

