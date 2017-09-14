'Can you spell deportation?' | McDonald's employee fired after remark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) -- A viral video getting tens of millions of views online showed an argument between a fast food worker and somebody in the drive-thru line.

The video was recorded in Charlotte.

"I felt aggravated when she told me the words of Donald Trump and to say the words of deportation," said Wendy Rios.

Tuesday, NBC Charlotte has learned that the employee in the video was heard saying, "Can you spell deportation?" repeatedly to the customer is now without a job.

The viral video speaks for itself. The tasteless hand gesture with a meaning not fit for TV from the McDonald's employee irked Wendy Rios, but that's not what put her over the top.

"Why did you keep saying do it again," asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"I kept saying, 'do it again, do it again,' because I wanted to have proof what she'd do to me," said Rios.

A normal trip to the Golden Arches was anything but. All Wendy wanted was a number nine and a happy meal for her two little girls. However, she left unhappy and with a bad taste in her mouth.

McDonald's caught wind of what happened to Wendy. They saw the video and called that employee's actions inexcusable.

McDonald's Owner/Operator George Forrest released the following statement:

The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers. This individual is no longer employed at my restaurant and we have expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation.

"So somebody called you from that McDonald's where this happened and talked to you on the phone and then apologized," Walton asked. "Is that enough for you?"

"No," said Rios.



