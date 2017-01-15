Group in Minnesota does yoga with cats

HASTINGS, Minn. - It was meow-ma-ste at Rio Grooming in Hastings, Minnesota on Sunday. In a yoga class co-sponsored by Animal Ark the kitties joined in the fun.

The class was aimed at all levels of yoga practice and allowed humans and cats to mingle during and after yoga. Benson, Mr. Kelly and Pepper are hoping that someone at the class will want to adopt them.

For more information on adopting any cats or other pets or upcoming events check out AnimalArk.org.

