Man arrested with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs

Sean Rossman , USA TODAY , KHOU 10:29 PM. EST March 12, 2017

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently noticed one passenger arriving at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport had particularly "snug" pants.

Indeed, Juan Carlos Galan Luperon's pants were a bit tight-fitting March 4, because 10 pounds of cocaine were taped to his legs.

The agency said Luperon appeared nervous during an inspection in a private search room after his arrival from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. During the search, Customs officers found multiple packages of powder cocaine taped around both of his legs. The agency said the cocaine had a street value of more than $164,000.

Luperon, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. He faces narcotics smuggling charges.

The agency said this is not the first time such a method has been used to conceal drugs.

"This seizure is another example of our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illegal drugs," said Leon Hayward, acting director of the agency's New York Field Operations.

