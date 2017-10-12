WXIA
Imagine finding a bobcat under your work desk

Iowa man finds bobcat under his desk at work.

Joe Floccari, WXIA 8:15 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

OSKALOOSA, Iowa --  An Iowa man was in for an unpleasant surprise when he looked under his desk recently.

Imagine coming to work and finding a bobcat. Well as they say, if you can think of it, it has probably happened.  And on Sept. 26 it happened to Jim Harvey.  

The 30-year employee at Oskaloosa's Mauer Supply Inc. in Iowa showed up just after 8:30 a.m. He thought he saw a dog run into the service garage door but didn't think much about it.  After grabbing his morning coffee he walked to his desk and witnessed the unexpected - a wild bobcat sitting under his workbench.

In the end, it took multiple agencies, including the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, to remove the animal.

