Montreal man slapped with $150 ticket for singing in his car

car tape (Photo: AHMET YARALI, Custom)

MONTREAL, Canada -- A Montreal man said he was slapped with a $150 ticket for belting out his favorite song in his car.

The Montreal Gazette reports Taoufik Moalla, 38, had just left his home for the grocery store on Sept. 27 and was singing along to C+C Music Factory's Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) when he saw a police car pull up behind him.

Four officers surrounded his car and demanded his driver's license and registration. When Moalla told police he didn't know why he had been stopped, police told him he was screaming.

"I said, 'No I was singing," Moalla reportedly said.

Police still gave the 38-year-old a ticket for screaming in a public place. Moalla is contesting the ticket, arguing that a private car is not the same as a public place. Montreal Police did not comment on the incident.

And if you need a refresher on the 1990s hit, listen below:

