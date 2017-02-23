Naked man stuck hanging upside down in tree

Authorities pulled a man out of a tree where he was stuck hanging upside down... naked... for about four hours earlier this week. (NBC News) (Photo: NBC)

Police in northern Mississippi are working on a mystery -- how did a naked man become stuck, hanging upside down from a tree?

Authorities in Blue Springs, Mississippi discovered Shane Treadway Tuesday, with a cable wrapped around him.

"I was out walking my dog and a lady comes running down my brother's drive and I'm thinking my brother was in trouble and after about three minutes in the woods I see this man hanging upside down in a tree butt naked," said one neighbor, Jerry Feathers.

Union County Sheriff's Deputies are working to get to the bottom of the mystery.

"We had to cut some trees out of the way, set a ladder up, do some rope rescue rigging, secure the patient, get him extricated from the cables and lower down to the ground," New Albany Fire Chief Steve Coker said.

Treadway told deputies he had climbed the tree looking for his dog and fell.



(© 2017 WXIA)