Naked woman stops traffic during rush hour

A naked woman stopped traffic during rush hour.

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:33 AM. EST January 27, 2017

HOUSTON - An unusual sight stopped traffic during rush hour Thursday.

A viewer sent us a video of a naked woman whose car was stopped on the feeder on the West Loop northbound at Westheimer.

The witness said that the woman stood in the middle of the road, completely naked. The woman also allegedly was saying, "I'm an angel, I'm an angel, where are the rest of them?"

The woman then bent down, picked up what appeared to be a bra and got in her car to drive away, added the witness. 

 

 

