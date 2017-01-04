Oconee deputies corner escaped llama at fast food restaurant

(Photo: Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Oconee County officials said they have cornered a llama near a fast food restaurant.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office posted a photo, Wednesday afternoon, of a llama that they said has been spotted on the 10 Loop near exit 1 after receiving several 911 calls.

Deputies were eventually able to corner the animal behind the Cookout restaurant on Epps Bridge Road.

(Photo: @hanmrtn/Twitter)

"We can't make this stuff up," the sheriff's office said on their Facebook page.

Authorities have since called the Southeast Llama Rescue Group to come recover the animal.

As for where the llama may have come from, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office surmised South America - though it appears to have most recently resided with a resident in the county.

Officials said the owner was away from home when the llama escaped.

(Photo: Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

(© 2017 WXIA)