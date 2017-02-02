Rattlesnake in toilet leads to discovery of 23 more

(Photo: Big Country Snake Removal/Facebook)

JONES COUNTY, Texas -- Rarely does a trip to the bathroom end in terror, but for a Texas family, that's probably exactly what happened.

"Last week we received a call from a family in Jones County who had an adult rattlesnake in their toilet," Big Country Snake Removal posted on their Facebook page. "Yes, in their toilet."

But the surprises only began there. The group reported finding 13 more rattlers in the storm cellar and 10 more under the house. Five of those were babies. Including the serpent in the toilet they found 24 in total around the home. And the family apparently had no idea - something that didn't surprise the snake removal group.

