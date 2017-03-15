'We're married!': RuPaul marries longtime partner

RuPaul announced on Wednesday he's married his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images)

RuPaul dropped some major news on Wednesday: He's finally tied the knot with his boyfriend of 23 years, Wyoming rancher Georges LeBar.

"I've never said this on television before," RuPaul, 56, announced on Hollywood Today Live. "We are married!"

The couple wed in January, he said, on their anniversary.

"I met him on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday," explained RuPaul. "We got married on his birthday on the anniversary of the night we met."

Surprised? So were the hosts. "We never wanted to do it," he said. "We were looking into it for really for tax breaks and financial (reasons)."

"He’s so kind and funny,' RuPaul told Buzzfeed about LeBar in 2015. "I remember praying, 'I want a sweet, sensitive man,' and I got an Australian who’s just lovely."

(In retrospect, Ru dropped a hint to USA TODAY at the beginning of Season 8 of his cult-favorite reality show RuPaul's Drag Race, when he said he had "jet hag" after flying home from Australia, a place he visits often.)

The Drag Race host had another reveal, too. When he's in Wyoming on LeBar's 60,000-acre ranch, "I dress up in the most gorgeous Western-wear outfits – but nobody cares!" he says. It's "very boring," he confessed, saying the two like to travel to "fabulous" destinations like Maui and New York.

LeBar "doesn't care about show business at all," said RuPaul.

It's a busy month for the TV host: The ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race shifts from Logo to Vh1 on March 24.

(Repeats will air on Logo.)

Now, what will Lady Gaga, a longtime Drag Race fan and a guest judge in the season premiere, will send as a wedding gift?

