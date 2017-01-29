What to expect at Miss Universe 2017

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown Sunday in Manila.

Despite his much-publicized gaffe last year, comedian Steve Harvey will be back to host the festivities.

In addition to swimsuits and evening gowns, Miss Universe features a 'National Costume' section where contestants can show off their patriotic pride. Check out these costumes:

PHOTOS: 50 eye-popping costumes from Miss Universe 2017



PHOTOS: 50 swimsuit looks from Miss Universe 2017

Flo Ride and Boyz II Men will peform.

Judges include "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey, Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes, Paper Magazine editorial director Mickey Boardman, and TV and film producer Francine LeFrak. VIewers will also have the chance to cast votes.

