What we know about Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago

The suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting is a 26-year-old Army veteran named Esteban Santiago. Officials say he reached out to the FBI in November and told them that the Islamic State had taken control of his mind. USA TODAY NETWORK

WXIA 2:41 PM. EST January 09, 2017

