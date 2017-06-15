What you should know about the 2017 Miss Georgia pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Nearly 100 women from across the state will compete for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen 2017 this weekend in Columbus, Ga.

The competition began on Tuesday and ends on Saturday. It's happening at the Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in uptown Columbus, Ga.

The winners will represent Georgia at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City in September and Miss America's Outstanding Teen in Orlando in August.

These are the ladies vying for Miss Georgia 2017:

And here are contestants in the Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen 2017 competition:

(All photos provided by Miss Georgia Pageant)

Tickets may be purchased at www.tickets.com or at the RiverCenter Box Office at (706) 256-3612 or www.rivercenter.org. They range from $25 to $85.

Two years ago, Miss Georgia 2016 Betty Cantrell went on to be crowned Miss America.

More about this year's contestants:

