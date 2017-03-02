Where is Casey Anthony now?

Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. . (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)

Casey Anthony, the suspect of a high-profile 2011 murder case involving her daughter, is living in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to reports.

TMZ surfaced a photo of Anthony picking up her terrier at a groomer in the area last year.

Casey Anthony -- Loving Mother ... to Her Dog (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/48Fob6WzRB — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2016

Several community Facebook pages try to keep track of Anthony’s whereabouts. Casey Anthony Boycott Information published a timeline from Oct. 2011 to May 9, 2015. The post claims Anthony lives around the Congress and Gateway area in West Palm Beach and lists the address of private detective Patrick J. McKenna on her license. McKenna was a lead investigator in Anthony’s defense. He is also known for his work in the OJ Simpson case.

Several sources report Anthony has been working as a photographer since the start of the year. She registered her company, Case Photography, LLC, as a limited liability company in West Palm Beach, Inside Edition reports.

Anthony has gone on a few dates with men met “through her very small legal circle” but in general doesn’t have many close relationships, even with family, according to People.

Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee in June 2008. In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of murdering her two-year-old, who's body was found in woods near the Anthony home. Recently, the retired Florida judge who presided over the Anthony trial said he believes she "may" have accidentally killed her two-year-old daughter with chloroform.

