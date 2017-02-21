Fired Atlanta official signed off on contracts now under scrunity

ATLANTA – The tenure of Adam Smith as Chief Procurement Officer of the city of Atlanta came to end on Tuesday amidst a federal investigation in a city bribery scandal.

Smith was “relieved of his duties” hours before the FBI seized a laptop and a cell phone used by Smith.

The FBI search came on the heels of guilty pleas in federal court from two contractors for their roles in a bribery scandal. Elvin Mitchell and Charles P. Richards have both entered guilty pleas after prosecutors alleged they bribed unnamed Atlanta officials with more than $1 million in exchange for city contracts.

Smith has been the city’s chief procurement officer since 2003. He is a graduate of Morehouse College and Georgetown Law School, and is a member of the Georgia Bar.

As Chief Procurement Officer, he reported directly to the mayor. He oversaw all purchasing for the city of Atlanta, which amounts to billions of dollars each year and includes lucrative airport and infrastructure contracts.

The procurement office typically puts a project out for bids by requesting proposals from vendors, who then submit sealed bids which are evaluated by a small committee based on price and qualifications.

Ultimately, it's the chief procurement officer who makes a recommendation to the city council.

The 1.4 million pages of documents released by the mayor’s office include recommendations by Smith to award contracts to both C.P Richards and subcontractor Cascade, for city sidewalk and infrastructure contracts between 2010 and 2015.

The owners of both companies have admitted to conspiring to bribe city officials in exchange for being awarded lucrative jobs during that time period.

Smith has not been charged with any crime in the bribery scheme.

