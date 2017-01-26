Will Trump build a physical wall or a virtual one?

GRANJENO, Texas – Border Patrol often buzzes by Elizabeth Olivarez’s backyard just a few hundred yards from the Rio Grande River.

“I voted for Trump,” said Elizabeth Olivarez, border resident for 36 years.

Her small community is more than 1,700 miles from Washington, D.C. and at the heart of the nation’s anxieties over illegal immigration.

Olivarez welcomes Trump’s announcement on Wednesday to build a wall along the border and extend the one behind her home.



“I’m happy. I’m really for the wall. Anything to keep us secure,” she said.



There’s already a large concrete wall standing two-stories directly behind her home, but Olivarez says it doesn’t work.

“No, because there’s a lot of gaps,” she explained.

Many people either forgot or don’t know that President George W. Bush’s administration built a wall and fence here in the Rio Grande Valley a decade ago. Despite heights of two stories in some areas, the structures have still not stopped people from crossing.



“It’s a multi-billion-dollar scarecrow. That’s all it is,” said Ruben Villareal, a Republican and former mayor of Rio Grande City. “They’ll put it out in the field and it will scare people for a little while, then people will start going over it, under it or through it. Take your choice, but they’re going to find a way through. That’s just the way it is.”



He encourages his party to consider smarter solutions.



“The solution is technology, not a wall,” he added. “Technology and people.”



Last week in Washington, Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions suggested something similar.



“I took what [President Trump] said [about a wall] seriously, but I take it as analogy. I think what he wants is operational control along the border, because if you simply build a wall, people will dig underneath it or knock it down. We need to have operational control," said Sessions, a Dallas Republican.



That’s the unanswered question.



Will Trump build a structural wall or a virtual one?



Border residents like Mrs. Olivarez are skeptical and realistic, but welcome new approaches to an old situation.

