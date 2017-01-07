Winter storm threat doesn't deter Woodstock robbers

Three men robbed a Ben's Diner in Woodstock on Friday night. IMAGE WOODSTOCK POLICE

WOODSTOCK, Ga -- Threats of a winter storm didn't deter three men from attempting to rob a Woodstock eatery on Friday night.

Police say the men walked into Ben's Diner in Woodstock shopping center shortly before 8 pm. One of the men pulled a gun on the cashier and demanded money. The men fled the scene without obtaining any cash and no one was injured during the incident.

Police have released surveillance footage from an adjoining business, showing the suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Department at 540-459-6101.

