Woman accused of molesting boy, beating son, abandoning children

Selena Delatorre

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- A woman police said who beat and abandoned her son was arrested on a child molestation charge in Hall County.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Selena Delatorre, of Indiana, is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a 12-year-old sometime between Christmas and February 2017 while staying at the home of a friend in Hall County.

During the course of the investigation of that incident, authorities said they learned that Delatorre had allegedly beat her 2-year-old son with a phone charger cord, leaving "visible injuries on several locations on his body." She then allegedly left her children with a friend in Hall County, saying that she no longer wanted them.

Gainesville, Ga. police arrested Delatorre. She has been charged with child molestation, cruelty to children (1st degree) and child abandonment. She is being held at Hall County Jail pending a committal hearing.

Other crime news | More mug shots

(© 2017 WXIA)