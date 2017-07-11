Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA -- A woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Piedmont Road Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened on Piedmont Road at Morosgo Dr. NE just after 9 a.m.

The woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver involved was also taken to Grady Hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and it hasn't been determined if charges will be filed.

© 2017 WXIA-TV