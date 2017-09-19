Woman found dead in Smyrna home; police seek suspect

SMYRNA, Ga. -- Police are searching for a man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman in Smyrna, Ga.

According to Cobb County Police, officers were called to the home on Willington Shoals Place after 28-year-old Shuyi Li didn't show up for work. Inside, officers found Li's body.

Investigators are seeking 24-year-old Brian Marsh Semrinec. He's facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Semrinec is believed to be driving Li's white Honda CRV with Georgia tag CDD3152.

Anyone with information on Semrinec's whereabouts is asked to call 911.





