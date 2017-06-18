Ga. woman dies after fall from Jeep in Fla.

Police lights.

YULEE, Fla. -- A Georgia woman has died after a bizarre accident involving a doorless Jeep in Florida.

According to the Florida State Patrol, 24-year-old Brittanie Gail Evans of Douglas, Ga. was traveling west on Pages Dairy Road in Yulee, Fla. when, for an unknown reason, she leaned out of the right side of the vehicle and hit the pavement.

She was soon flown to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. by Trauma One where she was pronounced dead. Authorities said that neither the driver nor the two other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

Neither the driver nor the victim was wearing their seatbelts, an accident report states. A toxicology test is still pending to find out whether either was under the influence of alcohol.

