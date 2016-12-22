LoUna Russell pays off mortgage with change! Pic. LoUna Russell (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s one of the best Christmas gifts you could ask for to pay off your mortgage. That’s the case for 24 Habitat for Humanity homeowners who recently burned their mortgages.

LoUna Russell, is one of those who can literally say, “every penny counts.” In fact, Russell paid off her final mortgage payment all in spare change.

Russell said, she learned a valuable lesson from her mother early on in life to count every penny.

When she first moved into her Habitat home in October 2000 she told her kids, “I’m gonna save this change.”



Russell said, “I really did from the time I moved in. I would never spend it; no matter how tight my money was, I stuck with my goal that one day I could use it to make my last payment, and it came true. Amazing.”

Russell meticulously rolled spare quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies to pay it all off. In June, Russell managed to pay her mortgage off 14 years early.

Russell attended a victory celebration on Tuesday in Greensboro where she was able to burn her mortgage along with so many others.

She works hard daily at her job as a bus monitor assisting special needs children with the Guilford County Schools System.

Bank of America has also pledged to donate $500 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro once a Habitat homeowner pays off a mortgage.

