Woman turns 106 years young

A woman in Austria turned 106 years young on Tuesday.

Gertl Froehlich of Leogag, near Aalzburg, said one she keeps her mind sharp is by counting to 1,000 every day. She told reporters today that she counts the numbers out loud and if she makes one mistake...she starts all over at one.

Gertl just happens to live in room 106 at the retirement home where she resides. She is the youngest of 16.

Gertl has two daughters of her own, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

The oldest known woman in Austria is 110, Gertl shares the age of 106 with 15 other women in the country.



