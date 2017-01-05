Woman with schizophrenia goes missing from adult daycare

MARIETTA, Ga. – Marietta Police are searching for a 53-year-old woman who went missing after being dropped off at an adult daycare facility. (Marietta Police Dept.)

MARIETTA, Ga. – Marietta Police are searching for a 53-year-old woman who went missing after being dropped off at an adult daycare facility.

Silva Harris, who has catatonia, paranoid schizophrenia and hypertension, was last seen at the daycare located at 2759 Delk Road in Marietta Wednesday morning. She was dropped off by a transportation company at 9 a.m., but the facility was closed for the New Year holiday.

Harris’ family called police at 2 p.m., that day to report her missing because she had not yet returned home.

She was last seen wearing a red overcoat, red and white skull cap and white tennis shoes. Harris is 5’5, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help to find her.

If you have seen Harris or have any information regarding this case call the Marietta Police Department at (770) 794-5300.



