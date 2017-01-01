Woman's body discovered by 9-year-old grandson

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga – A 9-year-old boy discovered the body of his grandmother, who had been murdered, on New Year's Eve morning.

According to police, Julia McTure, 47, was found in her Hollywood Road apartment around 5:40 am Saturday. Police say McTure, whose death has been ruled a homicide, had injuries consistent with strangulation.

McTure’s grandson lived with her at the residence.

Police discovered McTure’s body in response to a person-down call at the apartment. Her body was found in the apartment’s living room.

