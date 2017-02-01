Woman's confession about motherhood and mental health goes viral

A Missouri mother’s emotional Facebook confession about motherhood and mental health has gone viral all because of an innocent compliment. (Photo: Cierra Fortner via Facebook)

Cierra Fortner’s post has been shared now more than 93,000 times, after she wrote about a trip she and her two sons took to Wal-Mart.

“Today I was at Walmart doing my weekly Friday shopping when the cashier says to me "I see you in here all the time, your kids are always dressed cute, behaving and you just seem to have it all together" at the time I just thanked her and giggled because that's far from the truth but as I drove home there was more I wanted her to know about me.”

Fortner went to describe how she doesn’t “have it together and may never have it all together.”

“I don’t know a mother out there that has it all together but everything we do is done with love for our children and that right there makes you the perfect mom and in our children’s eyes we most definitely have it all together,” she wrote.

Many left comments for Fortner on the Facebook post.

“Hopefully now you know you’re not alone!!” wrote one commenter.

