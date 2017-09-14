World War II twins celebrate 99th birthday

Ralph and Boyd Henderson didn't ever want to be remembered as war heroes.

The identical twin brothers celebrated their 99th birthdays on Wednesday. Friends and family members traveled from far and wide to throw a birthday party for the two of them in Provo on Saturday. They sang birthday songs and shared stories of when the brothers served together in World War II.

"It's joyous to be here, but to see the last of the World War II veterans leave, it's sad," Lon Henderson, Ralph's son, said. "Their spirits still, I believe, are blessing this great country."

Boyd Henderson was born on September 6, 1918, in Arimo, Idaho. His twin brother, Ralph, followed almost two hours later. The family moved to Pocatello a few years after the stock market crashed in 1929. The brothers grew up together working at their father's feed store, and their mother budgeted $3 a week to buy groceries for the family.

The twins graduated from Pocatello High School in 1936 and attended a year of college. About that time, the brothers were considering serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Everything changed when Ralph's draft number was read on the radio in 1941. Boyd decided to join his brother in enlisting in the National Guard, in the 183 Field Artillery Battalion.





