'You made your escape, but you won't be out long' | Sheriff's office pens letter to escaped inmates

"You may have help hiding out for a few days, but someone is going to snitch you out and then we will find you. There is no one you can trust...and no where you can go that we won't find you."

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has stern words for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.

A statewide manhunt was underway after authorities said two state prisoners, identified as Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, overpowered two Georgia State Corrections officers driving a transport bus before killing them. The inmates then carjacked another vehicle and fled.

►RELATED | Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office posted an open letter to the suspects on Facebook, urging them to turn themselves in before the law caught up with them:

Donnie and Ricky,

I hope you are reading this. What is done is done. However, I am asking you to surrender yourselves to the nearest law enforcement officer as soon as possible. You made your escape, but you won't be out long. Every lawman in the Southeast is looking for you. Every citizen in the Southeast is looking for you. You may have help hiding out for a few days, but someone is going to snitch you out and then we will find you. There is no one you can trust...and no where you can go that we won't find you. You murdered two prison guards and carjacked a taxpayer. Why wait, spending hours and days looking over your shoulder and wondering when we will kick the door in. Stop now, dial 911 and turn yourself in peacefully.

After a little more than a hour, the post had generated more than 1300 reactions and been shared more than 600 times on Facebook.

The murdered corrections officers were identified as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.

►MORE | Murdered correctional officer described as 'kind, hardworking'

The search continued for Rowe and Dubose on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said they were last seen driving a stolen grass green 2004 Honda Civic 4-door with GA license RBJ660.Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911. They are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

READ MORE | What we know about the escaped Putnam Co. prisoners accused of killing prison guards

The US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are involved along with several other agencies.

PHOTOS | Corrections officers killed; Prisoners on the run



THE SUSPECTS:

Police say Ricky Dubose (W/M 6'1 140 pounds) and Donnie Russell Rowe (W/M 6'1 181 pounds) are the suspects.

Ricky Dubose

Dubose has brown hair and blue eyes. He is serving a 20 year sentence for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft by taking from a 2014 case out of Elbert Co.

In August of 2010, he was charged with several fraud and theft charges in Madison County. He also had a robbery charge in Gwinnett County in that same month.

Donnie Russell Rowe

Rowe has brown hair and blue eyes. He was in prison for armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault. He was serving a life sentence with no parole from a 2001 case in Bibb Co.

Both were being housed at Baldwin State Prison. Baldwin State Prison, where they were both housed in Hardwick, Ga., is a medium security prison built in 1976 that houses adult male felons. It has a capacity of 925 inmates.

© 2017 WXIA-TV