You'll have to do this to get a glass of water at DeKalb Co. restaurants

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- If you want a glass of water at a DeKalb County restaurant, you're going to need to ask for one.

The Department of Watershed Management recently instructed 5,000 food service establishments to only serve water to customers who request it because of the drought restrictions.

Last month, the state declared a Level 2 drought in 52 counties, including DeKalb.

It’s not just restaurants that are affected by the restrictions. Under a Level 2 response, outdoor watering is only permitted two days a week, based on an odd-even address system.

Even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., while odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursday and Sunday between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Prohibited outdoor water uses include:

* Washing of hard surfaces such as streets and sidewalks

* Water for ornamental purposes, such as fountains

* The use of fire hydrants -- except for firefighting and public safety

* Non-commercial washing of vehicles

* Non-commercial pressure washing

* Fundraising car washes

