Your top 5 stories for the week ahead

Here are five stories we'll be covering for you as the week of Feb. 27, 2017, begins --
- Parents at a Locust Grove private school are planning a stand-in Monday morning outside of Strong Rock Christian School. They want to meet with school administrators regarding the firing of football coach Fernando Bryant.
- Early voting begins Monday in a series of local special elections, including Fulton and Cobb counties.
- The city of Atlanta has pledged to clean up a local community that has become a dumping ground.
- President Donald Trump makes his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.
- Fat Tuesday, and the last day of Mardi Gras, is Tuesday. March begins the season of lent.
