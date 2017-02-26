Your top 5 stories for the week ahead

Here are five stories we'll be covering for you as the week of Feb. 27, 2017, begins --



Parents at a Locust Grove private school are planning a stand-in Monday morning outside of Strong Rock Christian School. They want to meet with school administrators regarding the firing of football coach Fernando Bryant.

Early voting begins Monday in a series of local special elections, including Fulton and Cobb counties.

The city of Atlanta has pledged to clean up a local community that has become a dumping ground.

President Donald Trump makes his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Fat Tuesday, and the last day of Mardi Gras, is Tuesday. March begins the season of lent.

