Yung Mazi Waffle House shooting surveillance video released

ATLANTA -- Police have released surveillance footage in the shooting of rapper Yung Mazi at a Buckhead Waffle House.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on December 27 at the restaurant at 3016 Piedmont Road. Employees told police that a man, described as a light-skinned bald black male wearing all black, approached a table and began shooting. No words were exchanged before gunfire broke out, witnesses said.

Rapper Yung Mazi, whose real name is Jabriel Adburrahaman, was shot three times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, police released footage showing a man with a gun walking in the restaurant.

Mazi told police that he had been shot 10 times prior to the incident, including once in the head.

“I’m a real dude. Some people don’t like real dudes. That’s cool. I’m not hatin’. I’m not mad,” the rapper said in a YouTube video on June 30, explaining why he keeps getting shot. The “Free My Bruddas 2” rapper also attributes many shootings to the expensive jewelry he wears.

Photos | Rapper Yung Mazi shot at Waffle House

Anyone with information on the Dec. 27 shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

RELATED | Rapper Yung Mazi shot twice, in critical condition

AND | Rapper: 'God made me bulletproof'

(© 2017 WXIA)