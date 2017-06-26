WXIA
Opinion: Keep playing organ at Braves game or Millennials will tune out the game

Jeff's Take: Organist should play on during Braves' losses

11Alive Sports , WXIA 6:50 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

There's a debate going around baseball after the Atlanta Braves' organist, Matthew Kaminski, took some heat from one of the team's own announcers.

While the Braves were losing 7-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Braves announcer Joe Simpson called out the organist for continuing to play his punny tunes as opposing batters walked up. (Read more about that here).

11Alive's Jeff Hullinger gives his take on how the organ is the only thing keeping some fans around: 


