$200M sports complex named Atlanta Sports City

STONECREST, Ga. -- Developers released more details about a 200-acre sports and entertainment complex in the new city of Stonecrest.
It will be called the Atlanta Sports City and is expected to have three million yearly visitors, and pour millions into the Stonecrest and DeKalb County economies.
Photos | Atlanta Sports City renderings
The Atlanta Sports Connection is funding the complex and said the development will bring a $200 million annual economic impact. It will also cost $200 million and is expected to bring 1,937 new jobs.
RELATED | Massive $200 million sports complex coming to Stonecrest, DeKalb
The complex will home be to 22 different team sports; 28 soccer, football and baseball fields; five basketball and volleyball courts; a 15-000 seat stadium; two sports training facilities; a sports medicine pavilion; an extreme sports zone; and a 380,000-square-foot culture and entertainment district.
Photos | Atlanta Sports City renderings
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs